More than a million US student loan borrowers go into default each year

Over a million American student loan borrowers go into default each year, CNBC reported on Monday.

In the piece, it was also underlined that the education debt in the United States has tripled over the last decade.

With over a value of 1.5 trillion dollars, the education debt is now bigger than auto or credit card debt, CNBC further asserted in the piece.

By 2023, nearly 40 percent of student loan borrowers are expected to default, the piece added.

Most people defaulting on their loans are from Hispanic and black neighborhoods in the country, the report also said.

"Previous research has shown that people of color are more burdened by their education debt, because they have less parental wealth to draw on as well as higher rates of unemployment," CNBC added.

"In addition, the average defaulter resides in an area where the median income is around $50,000, compared with around $60,000 for nondefaulters."