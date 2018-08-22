Massive 7-magnitude quake shakes Venezuela's northern coast

A major earthquake of magnitude 7.0 struck the northern coast of Venezuela on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the magnitude of Tuesday's quake at 7.0 and said it had a depth of 53 miles (87 kilometers). Its epicenter was 13 miles (22 kilometers) southwest of Irapa, Venezuela.

The quake, which was centered near the town of Guiria, was felt as far away as the capital, Caracas, where it shook buildings, witnesses said.

Buildings in Caracas were evacuated, the Associated Press reported.