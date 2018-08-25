Trump colors US national flag wrong during visit to Ohio children's hospital

Everything had started off well for U.S. President Donald Trump when he visited the Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, however things quickly took an embarrassing turn after cameras captured the president's coloring of the American flag.

Following his tour of the neonatal medical unit Friday, Trump sat with slightly older children as they colored pictures of American flags and hearts with red, white and blue.

He told them they were doing a "great job" but the president himself was nowhere near 'great', let alone right.

The president seemed to have forgetten the color order of the U.S. national flag which consists of 13 red and white alternating stripes and 50 white stars on a blue field.

The opioid crisis is one of our top priorities at HHS, with a drumbeat of action on the full range of efforts where we can assist local communities. Today, I joined @POTUS & @FLOTUS in Ohio to learn how states and communities are responding to the challenge of opioid addiction. pic.twitter.com/NwxSoeNznA — Alex Azar (@SecAzar) August 25, 2018

When cameras zoomed in on Trump's coloring of Old Glory, they saw the president had started of well, coloring the first horizontal stripe red and contiuning wih white, but on the third he had become confused and painted it blue.

The mistake soon became the subject of memes and mocking tweets.

I was unaware there was a United States of the Netherlands. pic.twitter.com/EMbAd51U8p — Leon Kums (@g8erlaw68) August 25, 2018

Trump's mistake was also deemed hypocritical and disrespectful by some as he has openly condemned National Football League (NFL) players who choose to kneel instead of standing for the national anthem, saying the gesture is a sign of disrespect to the U.S. flag and the military.

We are all this kid. He knows. pic.twitter.com/6GBnsn4Qhg — #ImpeachTrump✊Vulcan🖖Writer✒Mom💁 (@EvaChanda) August 25, 2018

Trump was accompanied by his wife, Melania, and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar during his visit to the hospital, before attending a fundraiser and delivering the keynote address at the Ohio Republican Party's state dinner.

Trump last visited Ohio on Aug. 4 to rally for U.S. House candidate Troy Balderson, a GOP state senator. Balderson was certified Friday as the winner of a special election to fill the unexpired term of longtime Republican congressman Pat Tiberi, who retired in January.