Mass shooting at video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida

There was a mass shooting at a video game tournament that was being streamed online from a restaurant in Jacksonville Landing, Florida, on Sunday, the local sheriff's office said, adding the public should avoid the area.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reported multiple fatalities at the scene and said "many" others had been taken to the hospital.

"One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted," it added minutes later on Twitter.

Local news station News4Jax said at least four people had been killed and 11 others injured in the shooting.

"Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time," the sheriff's office had initially warned on Twitter. "We can't stress enough to stay away. Many blocks away."

Police later told people hiding in the vicinity to "stay calm, stay where you are," and to call 911 to alert authorities of their location, adding that SWAT teams were conducting a methodical search of the area.

The shooting took place at a restaurant, called Chicago Pizza, at Jacksonville Landing, a waterfront dining, entertainment and shopping site in downtown Jacksonville, according to local media.

The business was livestreaming a tournament for a Madden football video game when several shots rang out, according to video of the stream shared on social media.

In the video, players can be seen reacting to the gunfire and cries can be heard before the footage cuts off.

Local outlet News4Jax said several ambulances, as well as firefighters and police officers, were on the scene, and that roads were being blocked off in the downtown area.