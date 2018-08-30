Busy Toronto mall evacuated after gunshots, no injuries reported

A mall in Toronto was evacuated Thursday while police searched for multiple armed suspects after shots were heard ringing out, a month after a mass shooting in the nation's largest city left two dead.

Toronto police tweeted officers confirmed a shot was fired in or around Yorkdale Mall in the city's north end and asked the public to avoid the area. Area transit was also suspended.

Police described two suspects in hoodies and jeans carrying handguns. No injuries have been reported.

Television images showed hundreds of people milling about outside the Yorkdale Mall -- one of the largest in Canada.

On July 22, a man opened fire in a bustling Toronto district, killing an 18-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl while wounding 13 other people.

The rampage -- just the latest in recent years that shocked Canadians unused to gun violence -- has prompted the federal government to look at banning handguns.