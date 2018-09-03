10 people shot at apartment complex in San Bernardino, California

Ten people including children were shot at an apartment complex in San Bernardino, California Sunday night, police said, with three people in dire condition.

"We got a call about 10:45 p.m. for shots fired," said San Bernardino spokesman Capt. Richard Lawhead. "We found 10 victims down at the scene. Three are extremely critical."

The shooting happened on a hot holiday weekend in the city that is about 60 miles (96 km) east of Los Angeles.

People were gathered outside playing games in a common area of an apartment complex of about 100 units, police said.

Lawhead said that as of early Monday, detectives do not have a suspect or a motive in the shooting. No weapons were recovered at the scene, he said.

The shooting took place a week after a gunman shot nine people and killed two competitors at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida August 26.