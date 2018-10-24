Explosive devices mailed to Clintons, Obamas, CNN and Florida representative

Explosive devices were found Wednesday at the home of former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton, the home of former President Barack Obama, the Time Warner Center in Manhattan and the Florida office of a Democratic representative, similar to a pipe bomb sent to billionaire George Soros on Monday.

Police who cover the New York suburb where the Clintons' home is said they assisted the FBI, Secret Service and Westchester County authorities in "the investigation of a suspicious package."

Hillary Clinton was attending campaign events for Democrats in Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday and was not at the family's New York residence at the time. She is headlining a fundraising reception on Wednesday for former Health and Human Services Secretary Donna Shalala, who is running for Congress in South Florida.

Bill Clinton was at the family's Chappaqua home at the time the package was intercepted, said a person familiar with his schedule. The person said the device was screened at the facility not in proximity to their residence and never reached the Clintons' home.

The U.S. Secret Service said it intercepted a suspicious package sent also to the residence of another former president, Barack Obama.

"The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such," the Secret Service said. "The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them."

Meanwhile, the Time Warner Center in Manhattan, which houses broadcaster CNN's offices in New York, was evacuated over a suspicious device that local law enforcement officials later said was believed to be a pipe bomb.

The officials said the CNN bomb was crude but operational and was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, who appears on air on other broadcast and cable outlets.

The officials said the device discovered Wednesday appeared to be similar to explosives sent to Obamas, Clintons and billionaire Soros.

New York Police Department issued an emergency alert urging people to take shelter in place near the Time Warner Center.

In Florida, Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz's office was evacuated after another suspicious package found, U.S. media reports said.

Images shared on Twitter by local media showed a bomb squad unit heading to her building in the south Florida town of Sunrise, around 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Miami.

"ALERT!!! We are working an investigation of a suspicious package near Sawgrass Corporate Parkway. Please stay out of the area of NW 8th St and NW 136th Ave. We will provide further updates when available," Sunrise police posted on Twitter.

The White House condemned the attempted attacks on the Obamas and Clintons in a statement, saying "these terrorizing acts are despicable."

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders added that anyone responsible for the packages will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

She said the U.S. Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating "and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards."

A separate law enforcement official told The Associated Press that the explosive discovered at Soros' suburban New York compound on Monday was a pipe bomb.

All three officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the investigation publicly.