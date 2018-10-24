Winning ticket for $1.6B Mega Millions jackpot sold in South Carolina, state says

One ticket sold in South Carolina matched all six numbers in the Mega Millions lottery draw on Tuesday for a record setting $1.6 billion jackpot, the state's lottery said on its website early on Wednesday.

The ticket matched the five numbers 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and the Mega Ball 5 that were drawn on Tuesday night. Anyone who hit all six numbers to win the jackpot can choose an immediate cash payment of $904 million or receive the $1.6 billion prize over 29 years.

It was unclear early on Wednesday if other winning tickets were sold elsewhere.

The estimated jackpot is the largest lottery prize ever . The jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of California office workers won $543 million.

It costs $2 to play the game, but the odds of matching all six numbers and taking home the grand prize is a dismal 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.