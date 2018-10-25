Suspicious package sent to actor Robert De Niro’s restaurant in New York

A suspicious package was sent to famous actor Rober De Niro's New York restaurant, U.S. media reported on Thursday.

Citing police sources, the reports said the package was similar to those sent to former President Barack Obama, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, prominent Democratic Party figures including congresswomen and CNN's New York office.

De Niro's restaurant, Tribeca Grill, was evacuated along with the building next to it.

"The package has been removed from the location. Expect a heavy police presence and residual traffic in the area as we continue our investigation with our law enforcement partners," NYPD tweeted shortly after the reports.

Crude pipe bombs targeting Clintons, Obama, CNN and others were intercepted Tuesday night and Wednesday in a rash of attacks aimed at prominent Democrats and a cable news network often criticized by political conservatives.

A vocal critic of U.S. President Donald Trump, De Niro frequently criticized Trump in the past and went as far as using an expletive to condemn him.

In June, The Oscar-winning actor received a standing ovation after saying "f.ck Trump!" during his speech at the Tony Awards.

"It's no longer 'down with Trump', it's 'f.ck Trump'!" he said.

In 2016, when Trump was the Republican presidential candidate, De Niro slammed him as "blatantly stupid," "totally nuts" and an "idiot."

In response to a Trump statement about handling protesters at one of his rallies, De Niro said: "He wants to punch people in the face? I'd like to punch him in the face!"

And at a 2017 speech at Brown University he described the Trump administration as a "tragic, dumbass comedy."