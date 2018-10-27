At least 11 people killed in shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue

A shooter opened fire during a baby naming ceremony at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday, and people with knowledge of the investigation said at least 11 people were killed.

At least six other people were wounded, including four police officers who dashed to the scene, authorities said.

Police said a suspect was in custody after the attack at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood. A law enforcement official identified the suspect as Robert Bowers and said he is in his 40s. The official wasn't authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

U.S. President Donald Trump said "a lot of people" were killed in the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday and it "looks definitely like it's an anti-Semitic crime."

Trump told reporters at the airport in Indianapolis that what "happened today is a horrible, horrible thing."

He said the FBI is now involved and there were "a lot of people killed" and "a lot of people very badly wounded." He also says the crime scene is one of the worst many professionals have seen.

Police spokesman Chris Togneri said police have no more information at this time because they were still trying to clear the building and determine if any more threats exist.

The synagogue is located at the intersection of Wilkins and Shady avenues. The tree-lined residential neighborhood of Squirrel Hill, about 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh, is the hub of Pittsburgh's Jewish community.

Pittsburgh police earlier have tweeted that there is an active shooter in the area of Wilkins and Shady avenues.

Police surrounded the Tree of Life synagogue after reports of an active shooter at the building in the city's eastern Squirrel Hill neighborhood, local TV news images showed.

Local TV news footage showed police at that location with rifles and wearing helmets and other tactical gear. Paramedics also were stationed near the synagogue and police vehicles were blocking some streets in the area.

The Tree of Life synagogue describes itself on its website as a traditional, progressive and egalitarian congregation. Few other details were immediately available.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan condemned a synagogue attack in Pennsylvania.

"I condemn the terror attack against a Pittsburgh synagogue and extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the American people," Erdoğan wrote on Twitter Saturday.

"Turkey unequivocally condemns all forms of terrorism in all parts of the world regardless of their targets," he added.