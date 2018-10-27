Suspect in custody in deadly Pittsburgh synagogue attack

Police said a suspect was in custody after a shooting caused "multiple casualties"at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday.

Three officers were also shot in the attack at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

Police spokesman Chris Togneri said police have no more information at this time because they were still trying to clear the building and determine if any more threats exist.

The synagogue is located at the intersection of Wilkins and Shady avenues. The tree-lined residential neighborhood of Squirrel Hill, about 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh, is the hub of Pittsburgh's Jewish community.

Pittsburgh police earlier have tweeted that there is an active shooter in the area of Wilkins and Shady avenues.

Police surrounded the Tree of Life synagogue after reports of an active shooter at the building in the city's eastern Squirrel Hill neighborhood, local TV news images showed.

Local TV news footage showed police at that location with rifles and wearing helmets and other tactical gear. Paramedics also were stationed near the synagogue and police vehicles were blocking some streets in the area.

The Tree of Life synagogue describes itself on its website as a traditional, progressive and egalitarian congregation. Few other details were immediately available.