Pentagon ramps up military activity across border before midterms

Eager to focus voters on immigration in the lead-up to the midterm elections, U.S. President Donald Trump escalated his threats against a migrant caravan trudging slowly toward the country's border as Pentagon prepared to deploy thousands of U.S. troops to support the border patrol.

The Pentagon said it's sending 5,200 troops to the Southwest border in an extraordinary military operation. The Pentagon's "Operation Faithful Patriot" was described by the commander of U.S. Northern Command as an effort to help Customs and Border Protection "harden the southern border" by stiffening defenses at and near legal entry points. Advanced helicopters will allow border protection agents to swoop down on migrants trying to cross illegally, said Air Force Gen. Terrence O'Shaughnessy.

Troops planned to bring heavy concertina wiring to unspool across open spaces between ports. "We will not allow a large group to enter the U.S. in an unlawful and unsafe manner," said Kevin McAleenan, commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, as reported by the Associated Press.

Eight hundred troops already are on their way to southern Texas, O'Shaughnessy said, and their numbers will top 5,200 by week's end. Some of the troops will be armed. He said troops would focus first on Texas, followed by Arizona and then California.

Trump, tapped up his dire warnings about the caravans, tweeting, "This is an invasion of our Country and our Military is waiting for you!" But any migrants who complete the long trek to the southern U.S. border already face major hurdles — both physical and bureaucratic — to being allowed into the United States.

In an interview Monday, Trump said the U.S. would build "tent cities" for thousands of Central American migrants making their way through Mexico to the United States.

"If they apply for asylum, we are going to hold them until such time as their trial takes place. We are going to hold them, we are going to build tent cities, we are going to build tents all over the place," he said, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP). He added that asylum seekers would remain in detention while their claims were being processed, a move which he said would deter would-be applicants from coming to the U.S. "If you want to wait, they don't usually get asylum. You know that. The problem is they release them in and then they have the trial, three years later, and nobody shows up."Under current protocol, migrants who clear an initial screening are often released until their cases are decided in immigration court, which can take several years. Trump denied his focus on the caravan is intended to help Republicans in next week's midterms, saying, "This has nothing to do with elections."

The number of people in the first migrant caravan headed toward the U.S. has dwindled to about 4,000 from about 7,000 last week, though a second one was gaining steam and marked by violence. About 600 migrants in the second group tried to cross a bridge from Guatemala to Mexico en masse Monday. The riverbank standoff with Mexico police followed a more violent confrontation Sunday when the migrants used sticks and rocks against officers. One migrant was killed Sunday night by a head wound, but the cause was unclear.