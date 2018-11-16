US judge temporarily restores White House press pass to CNN's Acosta

A U.S. judge on Friday temporarily restored White House press credentials to CNN correspondent Jim Acosta, which were revoked following a contentious press conference with President Donald Trump, saying there should be a due process in place for limiting a journalist's access to the White House.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, who is hearing CNN's lawsuit challenging to the revocation, ordered the White House to restore Acosta's press pass while the case is pending.

The judge said the due process rights of the reporter were likely violated and the fuller arguments of the case will be handled further in the future.

The case in Washington stemmed from the White House last week taking away Acosta's pass to the building, after he got into a heated exchange with Trump and then refused to return the microphone to a staffer.

Major media outlets in the U.S., ranging from Fox News to liberal outlets like Buzzfeed, all backed CNN's appeal to the district court.

Trump has a history of tensions with CNN and Acosta. The president often slams the network for carrying unflattering coverage which he dubs "fake news," and slamming such broadcasts as the "enemy of the people."

The White House has defended its actions saying CNN has about 50 credentialed reporters and that the move against Acosta was merited. However, lawyers for the administration have gone further, arguing it can chose whom to accredit based on its own criteria.