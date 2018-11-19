   
US senator calls on spy agencies to issue public report on Khashoggi killing

Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) speaks with Reuters during an interview in Washington, U.S., May 19, 2017. (REUTERS Photo)
Democratic U.S. Senator Ron Wyden on Monday called on U.S. intelligence officials to publicly release a summary of their findings on the killing of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Wyden said in a statement to Reuters.

In the wake of published reports that the Central Intelligence Agency believed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had personally ordered Khashoggi's murder in Turkey in October, Wyden said U.S. spy chiefs should "come out and provide the American people and the Congress with a public assessment of who ordered the killing."

