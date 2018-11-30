Hate crimes targeting Muslims, Jews and black people on a rise, Statistics Canada says

Hate crimes in Canada are on the rise, especially those targeting the Muslims, Jews and black population, country's statistical agency revealed Thursday.

There is some 47 percent increase in hate crimes in 2017, which hits an all-time high record, according to the Statistics Canada.

The number of hate crimes targeting Muslims more than doubled, rising to 349 from 139 while the increase in crimes targeting black people reached 50 percent. The number of hate crimes targeting Jewish people increased to 360 from 221.

"We were shocked by the numbers – and, at the same time, we weren't," the executive director of the National Council of Canadian Muslims Ihsaan Gardee said to the Guardian.

Hate crimes that target an identifiable group are not always put on a police record, some two-thirds of these crimes go unreported, Statistics Canada says.

In the worst incident in the country, six people were shot to death and others were seriously injured during an attack on a Quebec City mosque on Jan. 30 last year.

Alexandre Bissonnette who was arrested as responsible from the shooting told police that he was motivated by fear of Canada's immigration policy following U.S. President Donald Trump's "Muslim ban."

The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to six accounts of first-degree murder and six accounts of attempted murder in March.