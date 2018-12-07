   
Trump nominates State Dept. spox. Nauert as new US ambassador to UN

In this file photo taken on May 29, 2018, US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert arrives for the release of the 2017 Annual Report on International Religious Freedom at the US Department of State in Washington, DC. (AFP Photo)
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he would nominate State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert as the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, choosing a former TV anchor with little policy experience to lead U.S. diplomacy at the international organization.

Nauert, whose nomination requires U.S. Senate confirmation, is a former Fox News Channel correspondent.

Trump also told reporters at the White House that he would make another staffing announcement on Saturday involving the Joint Chiefs of Staff, but gave no other details.

