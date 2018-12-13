US Sen. Corker introduces bill accusing Saudi crown prince of Khashoggi murder

Chairman of the Senate's Committee on Foreign Relations Bob Corker said he would introduce on Thursday legislation holding Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman responsible for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and insisting on accountability for those responsible for his death.

The joint resolution, which is co-sponsored by eight other Republicans, is expected to come up for a vote in the Senate. However, it still must pass the House of Representatives and be signed by President Donald Trump to come into effect.

U.S. intelligence officials have concluded that the Saudi crown prince must have at least known of the plot, but Trump has been reluctant to pin blame on the de facto leader of the U.S. ally.

U.S. Senators are also expected to vote Thursday on a resolution that would call on the U.S. to pull assistance from the Saudi-led war in Yemen.

Senators have been enraged by Khashoggi's October killing and the White House's response, and that outrage prompted several Republicans to support the Yemen resolution because it would be seen as a rebuke to the longtime ally. Others had previously cited concerns about the war in Yemen, which human rights groups say is wreaking havoc on the country and subjecting civilians, many of them children, to indiscriminate bombing and disease.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary James Mattis briefed the Senate last month and told senators that there was "no direct reporting" or "smoking gun" to connect the crown prince to Khashoggi's death at a Saudi consulate in Turkey. But a smaller group of senators leaving a separate briefing with CIA Director Gina Haspel days later said there was "zero chance" the crown prince wasn't involved.

Khashoggi, who had lived in the U.S. and wrote for The Washington Post, had been critical of the Saudi regime. He was killed in what U.S. officials have described as an elaborate plot as he visited the consulate in Istanbul for marriage paperwork.

Pressed on a response to the slaying, Trump has been reluctant to condemn the crown prince. He said the United States "intends to remain a steadfast partner" of the country, touted Saudi arms deals worth billions of dollars to the U.S. and thanked the country for plunging oil prices.

Saudi prosecutors have said a 15-man team sent to Istanbul killed Khashoggi with tranquilizers and then dismembered his body, which has not been found. Those findings came after Saudi authorities spent weeks denying Khashoggi had been killed in the consulate.