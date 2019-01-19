At least 21 dead after fire at fuel pipeline in Mexico

At least 21 people were killed and 71 others were injured Friday in an explosion at a ruptured fuel pipeline in the central Mexican state of Hidalgo, state governor Omar Fayad tweeted.

Local media reported that hundreds of people hoping to gather the leaking fuel in buckets had gathered at the pipeline near Tlahuelilpan, approximately 85 kilometers north of Mexico City. The cause of the explosion was unclear.

Videos of the scene showed flames leaping into the sky from the pipeline. Rescue workers cordoned off the area.

Fayad said that the local government was coordinating rescue efforts and indicated that helping the injured had top priority.

State oil company Pemex tweeted that the pipeline had been illegally tapped.

The accident comes just weeks after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador launched an initiative to combat fuel theft in Mexico, where criminal gangs and corrupt employees cost Pemex 6-billion pesos in losses ($3.1 billion) in 2018.

According to Pemex, attempts to tap fuel pipelines were made on average once every 30 minutes that year.

The governor on Friday warned locals against stealing fuel, noting that "besides being unlawful, it puts your life and that of the families at risk."

"What happened today in Tlahuelilpan should not be repeated," he added.

The president, in a tweet, spoke of a "serious situation in Tlahuelilpan" and said he had instructed emergency workers to get the fire under control and treat the victims.

The anti-theft operation, which he launched on Dec. 20, had led to shortages and long queues at petrol stations.