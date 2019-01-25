Flights to New York's LaGuardia halted as shutdown causes staff shortages

US government shutdown to cost more than Trump’s $5.7B wall by Jan. 25, S&P economist warns

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Friday that it was halting flights into New York's LaGuardia Airport, citing staff shortages caused by the U.S. government shutdown.

The FAA also said staffing shortages were delaying flights at Newark Liberty International Airport and Philadelphia International Airport.

The partial government shutdown has entered record day 35 on Friday as roughly 800,000 federal government employees are expected to miss their second paycheck this month.

Trump has refused to lend his support to any bill that does not include his wall funds, offering over the weekend temporary extensions of some migrant protections that Democrats said were insufficient as they continued to argue his wall is immoral and inefficient.

Trump initially vowed to have Mexico foot the bill for the wall — a campaign promise Mexico has staunchly opposed. But he now claims the country will pay for the wall through reduced trade imbalances resulting from a yet to be ratified trade deal.

But reduced trade imbalances do not generate revenue that flows into government coffers, and the new trilateral pact has yet to receive congressional approval.