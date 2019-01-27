15 killed after wall collapses at wedding in Peru

Fifteen people were killed at a wedding in Peru on Sunday after a wall at the hotel where the celebration was held collapsed under heavy rains, the head of Peru's civil defense institute said.

Thirty-four people were wounded, including five who were in critical condition, Jorge Chavez said by phone.

Chavez said dozens of people who had been dancing were caught under the collapsing wall and a heavy, tent-like structure just after midnight early Sunday at the Alhambra hotel in the Andean city of Abancay in southern Peru.

Thirteen people died immediately, he said.

Hotel Alhambra could not immediately be reached for comment.