US government shutdown drained $11 billion from GDP, congress report shows

US government shutdown to cost more than Trump’s $5.7B wall by Jan. 25, S&P economist warns

The five-week US government shutdown subtracted a total of $11 billion from GDP, about twice the amount President Donald Trump had sought in funding for a border wall, a congressional body said Monday.

However, all but $3 billion, or 0.02 percent of GDP, will eventually recovered as the government resumes operations, the Congressional Budget Office said in a report.

The report comes as the government is reopening after a 35-day partial shutdown. The CBO says the shutdown will have a modest negative impact on the economy.

The report lands in a divided Washington, where neither Trump nor Democrats controlling the House are expected to make curbing the deficit a priority.