US government shutdown drained $11 billion from GDP, congress report shows

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the government shutdown on January 25, 2019, from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC. (AFP Photo)
The five-week US government shutdown subtracted a total of $11 billion from GDP, about twice the amount President Donald Trump had sought in funding for a border wall, a congressional body said Monday.

However, all but $3 billion, or 0.02 percent of GDP, will eventually recovered as the government resumes operations, the Congressional Budget Office said in a report.

The report comes as the government is reopening after a 35-day partial shutdown. The CBO says the shutdown will have a modest negative impact on the economy.

The report lands in a divided Washington, where neither Trump nor Democrats controlling the House are expected to make curbing the deficit a priority.

