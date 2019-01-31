Maduro accuses US, Colombia of assassination plot

Venezuela's socialist leader Nicolas Maduro accused U.S. President Donald Trump of ordering his assassination. In an interview with Moscow's RIA news agency, Maduro, 56, facing the biggest challenge to his rule since replacing Hugo Chavez six years ago, said Trump had ordered neighboring Colombia to murder him. "Donald Trump has without doubt given an order to kill me and has told the government of Colombia and the Colombian mafia to kill me," Maduro said, reprising a constant accusation of his and Chavez's over the years.

Bogota and Washington have routinely denied the accusations. However, speculation of military action against him was fueled this week when Trump adviser John Bolton carried a notepad with the words "5,000 troops to Colombia." Colombia shares a 1,370-mile (2,200-kilometer) border with Venezuela and has joined President Trump in backing the opposition leader Juan Guaido, who has proclaimed himself interim president. When asked to explain the words in Bolton's notepad, the White House said in an email that "as the President has said, all options are on the table."

In an early morning tweet, Trump warned U.S. citizens against traveling to Venezuela, given the unrest.

Maduro have repeated his frequent warning that a U.S. invasion is imminent. He earlier accused Bolton of overseeing a plot to replace him with a dictator. He alleged that Washington is using "dirty dollars, bled from the U.S. empire" to train 734 mercenaries in neighboring Colombia to carry out the plot.

The Venezuelan leader began a second six-year term on Jan. 10, having won elections in May that were boycotted by the opposition and rejected by 12 Latin American nations, including Colombia and Brazil. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence had largely taken the lead within the Trump administration in condemning Maduro. He had called the inauguration a sham and made clear the United States did not recognize the election result.

In the RIA interview, Maduro reiterated he was ready for talks with the opposition, but rejected calls for a snap election as blackmail. "I won legitimately," he said. "If the imperialists want a new election, let them wait until 2025."

Meanwhile, Venezuela's Supreme Court has imposed a travel ban on Guaido and frozen his bank accounts in apparent retaliation for oil sanctions imposed by the United States that are expected to severely hit an already collapsing economy.