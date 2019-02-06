Nearly 100 pct of Daesh territory reclaimed, Trump says

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has declared victory over the Daesh terrorist group, said Wednesday that he expected the terrorists to lose all their remaining territory in Syria in around a week.

Trump said Wednesday that the U.S. military will be giving him official notice very soon that 100 percent of the territory once held by the Daesh group has been retaken in Iraq and Syria.

Trump gave remarks at the State Department to foreign ministers and senior officials from a 79-member U.S.-led coalition battling the Daesh group. In December, Trump announced the withdrawal of 2,000-plus U.S. troops from Syria.

U.S. officials say Daesh has lost 99.5 percent of its territory and is holding on to fewer than 5 square kilometers (2 square miles) in Syria, or less than 2 square miles, in the villages of the Middle Euphrates River Valley, where the bulk of the fighters are concentrated.