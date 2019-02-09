Man who killed 6 people at Quebec mosque sentenced to life in prison

A 29-year-old Canadian who perpetrated the worst attack on Muslims in the West, when he shot dead six worshippers at a mosque in Quebec City in 2017, was sentenced Friday to life in prison.

Alexandre Bissonnette, however, will have to wait 40 years -- longer than usual -- before he can apply for parole.

Judge Francois Huot rejected a prosecution request for a 150-year sentence, which would have the longest ever in Canada, but also noted the killer's "visceral hatred of Muslim immigrants" in his decision.