Trump to declare emergency to fund border wall, US Senate majority leader says

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says President Donald Trump has indicated he's prepared to sign the government funding bill and issue a national emergency on the border.

"He has indicated he is prepared to sign the bill. He will also be issuing a national emergency declaration at the same time," McConnell said Thursday. "I indicated to him I'm going to support the national emergency declaration."

McConnell said the Senate will soon vote on the bill that's needed to avoid a partial federal shutdown Friday.

Declaring an emergency, a rare step, would allow Trump to redirect federal funds from elsewhere to help pay for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, although the move is expected to be challenged in court.

The comprise measure keeps departments running through the fiscal year but without the $5.7 billion Trump wanted for the border wall with Mexico.

The House is also expected to vote on the bill later Thursday.

Trump's assent would end a raucous legislative saga that commenced before Christmas and saw Trump force a record 35-day partial federal shutdown.