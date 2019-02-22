US Coast Guard officer arrested for white supremacist mass murder plot

U.S. authorities have arrested a U.S. Coast Guard lieutenant who described himself as a white nationalist and amassed a cache of weapons to kill Democrats and journalists.

Christopher Paul Hasson, an admirer of Norwegian mass murderer Anders Breivik, was arrested last week and a powerful arsenal seized from his home, according to court documents unsealed on Wednesday.

He was assigned to the Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington and lives in a Maryland suburb, had drawn up a list of possible targets, including House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and MSNBC television host Joe Scarborough, prosecutors said in court documents. Calling Hasson a "domestic terrorist," the prosecutors said he was arrested on Friday on weapons and drugs charges. In a draft email in June 2017, they said, Hasson wrote: "I am dreaming of a way to kill almost every last person on the earth. I think a plague would be most successful but how do I acquire the needed/ Spanish flu, botulism, anthrax not sure yet but will find something."

Hasson is being held on drug charges and for unlawfully possessing firearms and ammunition. The U.S. Attorney's office said 15 firearms and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition were recovered from Hasson's apartment in Silver Spring, Maryland, along with illegal drugs. In documents seized by the authorities, Hasson "identified himself as a White Nationalist for over 30 years and advocated for ‘focused violence' in order to establish a white homeland," the U.S. Attorney's office said. Hasson routinely perused portions of a manifesto by Breivik, who in July 2011 killed eight people in downtown Oslo with a car bomb and then shot dead 69 people, many of them teenagers, at a Labor Party camp, on amassing firearms and compiling a list of targets, it said.