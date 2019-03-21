   
Brazil's ex-President Temer arrested in corruption probe

Former Brazil's President Michel Temer arrives for a breakfast with foreign media at Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil Dec. 6, 2018. (Reuters Photo)
Brazil's former President Michel Temer was arrested on Thursday in Rio de Janeiro as part of a sprawling anti-corruption probe that has already claimed dozens of political and corporate scalps, media reports said.

Temer, the predecessor of current President Jair Bolsonaro, was Brazil's most unpopular leader ever and faced a number of corruption accusations on leaving office last year.

Temer has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

He stepped into the presidency in August 2016 following Dilma Rousseff's impeachment.

