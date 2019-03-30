Trump celebrates end of 'smears' of Russia probe

The long-awaited Mueller report came to a conclusion last week with "no further indictments" pending, much to the disappointment of President Trump's enemies

U.S. President Donald Trump took aim at his political opponents Thursday in his first major speech since the special counsel investigating alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election cleared his campaign of collusion.

Trump repeatedly called the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller a hoax and said it was a "crazy attempt" by Democrats to overturn the results of the election.

Addressing a crowd in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Trump celebrated the lifting of the "phony, corrupt, disgusting cloud" that has hung over his administration since its beginning.

"After three years of lies and smears and slander, the Russia hoax is finally dead. The collusion delusion is over," he said. "This was nothing more than a sinister effort to undermine our historic election victory."

It's been just under a week since Mueller finished his investigation after 22 months and millions of tax payer dollars.

The special counsel handed his report to Attorney General William Barr with the finding that there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Trump spent about a quarter of his campaign-style speech decrying the investigation, saying it harmed the country and wasted time. At one point he called out Democrats for "defrauding the public with ridiculous b*llsh*t."

He complained bitterly that the investigation had "spied on me and they spied on our campaign," and said the people who carried out those actions must be held accountable. Turning Michigan red helped Trump achieve victory over Hillary Clinton, and he will need the rust belt state again in 2020 in order to win re-election.

He pledged to continue fighting for American workers and touted his recent success in securing funding to build a wall on the US-Mexico border by declaring a national emergency and in signing a new trade deal with Mexico and Canada.

He also took credit for recent major investments by car companies in Michigan, adding 6,000 jobs in the state. The American job market has been doing particularly well under Trump, with hundreds of thousands of job being steadily created on a monthly basis, American unemployment levels have fallen to 3.8 percent.

The president also went on Fox News' "Hannity" show last week to discuss his opinions on the Mueller findings. When questioned by host Sean Hannity on whether he was planning to declassify the findings, he responded that he was willing to do it and he was working with team in order to do just that, which might come as a surprise for Democrats who have been trying to do just that ever since the probe was concluded.