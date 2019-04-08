US Homeland Security Secretary Nielsen to resign: report

U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is expected to submit her resignation on Sunday at a White House meeting, a U.S. media report said Sunday.

According to two officials cited by CBS News, Nielsen was scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

CBS said it was unclear if her departure would be voluntary.

Nielsen has been the DHS secretary since December 2017.

Her resignation would come amid Trump's threats to close the border with Mexico or impose tariffs on Mexican-made cars if the southern neighbor and Congress don't take tougher action to stem illegal immigration into the U.S.