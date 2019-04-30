Guaido calls for Venezuela's military to rise against President Maduro in apparent coup attempt

Venezuelan opposition leader and self-declared president Juan Guaido said on Tuesday he had begun the "final phase" of his plan to oust President Nicolas Maduro, calling on Venezuelans and the military to back him to end Maduro's "usurpation" in an apparent coup attempt.

Guaido, in a video posted on his Twitter account, was speaking in the company of men in military uniform and opposition politician Leopoldo Lopez, who is under house arrest. He said he was at the Caracas air base La Carlota.

"The national armed forces have taken the correct decision, and they are counting on the support of the Venezuelan people," Guaido said.

Venezuela's government is confronting a small group of "military traitors" that are seeking to promote a coup, Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said on Tuesday on Twitter. Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said that the National Bolivarian Armed Forces (FANB) remains firmly in defense of the national constitution and legitimate authorities. He added that all military units across the country "report normality" in their barracks and military bases.

Venezuela confronting a small group of "traitorous" military personnel attempting coup, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said, calling on people to stick with Bolivarian army to defeat coup attempt, and preserve peace.

A Reuters journalist saw opposition leader Juan Guaido standing near an air force base in Caracas surrounded by a group of men in uniform. Associated Press reported that tear gas fired on highway near Caracas air base where opposition leader Guaido has appeared with soldiers​.

President of the National Constituent Assembly of Venezuela, Diosdado Cabello said that Guaido has not been able to take over the Carlota air base. He also called on people to attend a march in support of Maduro at the Miraflores Presidential Palace.

Bolivian President Evo Morales issued a message condemning the coup attempt and expressing confidence that Maduro and the Venezuelan republic would defeat this new "attack of imperialism."

"We strongly condemn the attempted coup in Venezuela, by the right wing that is submissive to foreign interests," he wrote on Twitter.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel also condemned the coup attempted, writing on Twitter: "We reject this coup movement that aims to fill the country with violence. The traitors who have placed themselves at the forefront of this subversive movement have used troops and police with weapons of war on a public road in the city to create anxiety and terror."

Guaido's supporters, however, came to his defense, with the governments of Colombia and Panama issuing statements of support, while Spain called on Venezuela to avoid bloodshed and move toward democratic elections.

"We call the military and the people of #Venezuela to be on the right side of history, rejecting dictatorship and usurpation of Maduro; uniting in search of freedom, democracy and institutional reconstruction, headed by @AsambleaVE and the President @jguaido," Colombian President Ivan Duque tweeted.

"This is the moment for those military officers in Venezuela to fulfill their constitutional oath & defend the legitimate interim President Guaido in this effort to restore democracy. You can write history in the hours & days ahead," tweeted U.S. Senator Marco Rubio soon after Guaido's video was released.

Rubio, a Florida senator of Cuban descent, has been an influential figure on Venezuela policy in Washington, and one of the loudest voices supporting Guaido. His electorate mainly consisted of Cuban and other Latin American emigres with strong resentment towards socialist governments, and Rubio is known for his hawkish stance against Havana, one of Maduro's key allies.

The White House, meanwhile, a main backer of Guaido, said that U.S. President Donald Trump had been briefed on the developments in Venezuela.

"The president has been briefed and we are monitoring the ongoing situation," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in an email.

Guaido, the leader of Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, in January, he invoked the constitution to assume an interim presidency, arguing that Maduro's re-election in 2018 was illegitimate.

He has been traveling outside the capital, Caracas, more and more in recent weeks to try to put pressure on Maduro to step down.

Protests are planned for Wednesday, May 1, including what Guaido has said will be "the largest march in Venezuela's history", part of what he calls the "definitive phase" of his effort to take office in order to call fresh elections.

Maduro calls Guaido a U.S-backed puppet who seeks to oust him in a coup. The government has arrested his top aide, stripped Guaido of his parliamentary immunity and opened multiple probes. It has also barred him from leaving the country, a ban Guaido openly violated earlier this year.

Last week, Guaido said his congressional ally - opposition lawmaker Gilber Caro - had been detained, and that 11 members of his team had been summoned to appear before the Sebin intelligence agency.

Is Blackwater involved?

Erik Prince - the founder of the controversial private security firm Blackwater and a prominent supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump - has been pushing a plan to deploy a private army to help topple Maduro, four sources with knowledge of the effort told Reuters in a report released hours before the coup attempt.

Over the last several months, the sources said, Prince has sought investment and political support for such an operation from influential Trump supporters and wealthy Venezuelan exiles. In private meetings in the United States and Europe, Prince sketched out a plan to field up to 5,000 soldiers-for-hire on behalf of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, according to two sources with direct knowledge of Prince's pitch.

One source said Prince has conducted meetings about the issue as recently as mid-April.

White House National Security Council spokesman Garrett Marquis declined to comment when asked whether Prince had proposed his plan to the government and whether it would be considered. A person familiar with the administration's thinking said the White House would not support such a plan.

Venezuela opposition officials have not discussed security operations with Prince, said Guaido spokesman Edward Rodriguez, who did not answer additional questions from Reuters. The Maduro government did not respond to a request for comment.

Some U.S. and Venezuelan security experts, told of the plan by Reuters, called it politically far-fetched and potentially dangerous because it could set off a civil war. A Venezuelan exile close to the opposition agreed but said private contractors might prove useful, in the event Maduro's government collapses, by providing security for a new administration in the aftermath.

A spokesman for Prince, Marc Cohen, said this month that Prince "has no plans to operate or implement an operation in Venezuela" and declined to answer further questions.

Lital Leshem - the director of investor relations at Prince's private equity firm, Frontier Resource Group - earlier confirmed Prince's interest in Venezuela security operations.

"He does have a solution for Venezuela, just as he has a solution for many other places," she said, declining to elaborate on his proposal.

The two sources with direct knowledge of Prince's pitch said it calls for starting with intelligence operations and later deploying 4,000 to 5,000 soldiers-for-hire from Colombia and other Latin American nations to conduct combat and stabilization operations.

'Dynamic Event'

For Prince, the unlikely gambit represents the latest effort in a long campaign to privatize warfare. The wealthy son of an auto-parts tycoon has fielded private security contractors in conflict zones from Central Asia to Africa to the Middle East.

One of Prince's key arguments, one source said, is that Venezuela needs what Prince calls a "dynamic event" to break the stalemate that has existed since January, when Guaido - the head of Venezuela's National Assembly - declared Maduro's 2018 re-election illegitimate and invoked the constitution to assume the interim presidency.

Maduro has denounced Guaido, who has been backed by most western nations, as a U.S. puppet who is seeking to foment a coup. Key government institutions – including the military – have not shifted their loyalty to Guaido despite increasing international pressure from sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies.

Guaido has stressed that he wants a peaceful resolution, and Latin American governments recognizing his authority have urged against outside military action. Senior U.S. officials, without ruling out armed intervention, have also emphasized economic and diplomatic measures to pressure Maduro.

Close ties to Trump

Prince was a pioneer in private military contracting during the Iraq war, when the U.S. government hired Blackwater primarily to provide security for State Department operations there.

In 2007, Blackwater employees shot and killed 17 Iraqi civilians at Nisour Square in Baghdad, sparking international outrage. One of the Blackwater employees involved was convicted of murder in December and three others have been convicted of manslaughter.

Prince renamed the Blackwater security company and sold it in 2010, but he recently opened a company called Blackwater USA, which sells ammunition, silencers and knives. Over the past two years, he has led an unsuccessful campaign to convince the Trump administration to replace U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan with security contractors.

Since 2014, Prince has run the Hong Kong-based Frontier Services Group, which has close ties to the state-owned Chinese investment company CITIC and helps Chinese firms operating in Africa with security, aviation and logistics services.

Prince donated $100,000 to a political action committee that supported Trump's election. His sister, Betsy DeVos, is the administration's education secretary.

Prince's role in Trump's campaign was highlighted in the report by Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller, released this month, on alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russian efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election.

The report outlined how Prince financed an effort to authenticate purported Hillary Clinton emails and how in 2016 he met in the Seychelles islands, off east Africa, with a wealthy Russian financial official on behalf of Trump's presidential transition team.

Prince spokesman Cohen declined to comment on the Mueller report.

Targeting frozen assets

The two sources with direct knowledge of Prince's Venezuela plan said he is seeking $40 million from private investors. He also aims to get funding from the billions of dollars in Venezuelan assets that have been seized by governments around the world imposing sanctions on the OPEC nation, a major oil exporter.

It's unclear, however, how the Venezuelan opposition could legally access those assets. Prince told people in pitch meetings, the sources said, that he believes that Guaido has the authority to form his own military force because he has been recognized internationally as Venezuela's rightful leader.

Prince envisions a force made up of "Peruvians, Ecuadoreans, Colombians, Spanish speakers," one of the sources said, adding that Prince argued that such soldiers would be more politically palatable than American contractors.