Turkish mosque in US suffers serious damage after anti-Muslim arson attack

A mosque in the U.S. state of Connecticut suffered significant material damage after an arson attack that took place over the weekend, a Turkish official said Monday.

In a statement, the Religious Services Attache of the Turkish Consulate General in New York said an investigation is underway into the fire at Diyanet Mosque in the city of New Haven and efforts are continuing to catch the perpetrators.

The fire occurred around 4 p.m. Sunday, the seventh day of Ramadan, a holy month during which Muslims fast and pray. Fasting is one of the five pillars of the religion of Islam.

A reward of up to $2,500 has been offered for any information that leads to the arrest or conviction of the perpetrators, according to officials.

The statement said the fire started at the mosque's entrance and reached the third floor through the exterior side of the building.

"There was no loss of life or injury in the fire, but it is determined that the mosque has suffered large-scale damage. Tons of water used to put out the fire [also] caused damage to the building's unburnt part," it said.

The incident saddened the Turkish community in the United States, primarily in New Haven, the statement added.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu called the arson "heinous" and said the perpetrators should be identified and "sentenced swiftly."

"Arson in Diyanet Mosque in #NewHaven during Ramadan is another example of increasing #Islamophobia in the world. No loss of life is our only consolation," said Çavuşoğlu.

The minister also called for a united stance against Islamophobia and racism.

Muslims in the U.S. were the target of nearly 19% of religiously motivated hate crimes, according to FBI data released in 2018.