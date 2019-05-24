23 inmates killed, 14 police injured in Venezuela prison clashes

At least 23 inmates were killed and 14 police wounded in clashes at a jail in western Venezuela on Friday, an NGO that defends prisoner rights said.

The clashes were sparked by prisoners taking some visitors hostage.

"We can confirm that there are 23 dead detainees and 14 wounded police," Carlos Nieto, director of the Una Ventana a la Libertad NGO, told AFP.

The jail is in the western state of Portuguesa, some 220 miles (350 kilometers) from the capital of Caracas.

Venezuelan authorities have not commented on the incident.

Last year, a jail riot in the city of Valencia left 68 inmates dead, many of whom were burned alive.

Venezuela is in the throes of a historic crisis marked by shortages of food and medicine that's driving millions to flee the country.

Critics say about 30 prisons spread across Venezuela are severely overcrowded and run by gangs that traffic drugs and weapons.