Man dies after setting self on fire near White House

A man who set himself on fire near the White House has died of his injuries, the U.S. Park Police said Thursday. The man set himself on fire on the Ellipse, an area popular with tourists between the White House and the Washington Monument, on Wednesday, authorities said. The man, who was identified as Arnav Gupta, was taken to the hospital and died later that night, the Park Police said.

It was the second such incident since April 12, when a man in a wheelchair-type electric scooter lit his jacket on fire outside the White House fence. That man was hospitalized with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, the U.S. Secret Service said.

The investigation was being turned over to the Metropolitan Police Department, the Park Police said. A representative for the MPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.