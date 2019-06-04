US OKed nuclear tech sharing with Saudi after Khashoggi murder: senator

The Trump administration granted two authorizations to U.S. companies to share sensitive nuclear power information with Saudi Arabia after the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in October, a U.S. senator said on Tuesday.

Senator Tim Kaine called the approvals "shocking." The Department of Energy granted the first part 810 authorization on Oct. 18, 16 days after Khashoggi died in a Saudi consulate in Turkey. The second occurred on Feb. 18.

Khashoggi, a 59-year-old Washington Post contributor, was killed after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2 to obtain paperwork ahead of his upcoming wedding. His body has not yet been found.

The case has brought near unprecedented international scrutiny on Saudi Arabia and its controversial Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whom Khashoggi had criticized.

After weeks of shifting official narratives, Saudi Arabia has said the journalist was killed by a "rogue operation" and arrested 18 people allegedly connected to his death.