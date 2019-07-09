   
Trump's tweets disrespectful and wrong, UK foreign secretary Hunt says

GERMAN PRESS AGENCY - DPA
Published 09.07.2019 21:08
Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, listens to a question during a press conference with the Bishop of Truro Philip Mounstephen in London, Monday, July 8, 2019. (AP Photo)
US President Donald Trump's tweets criticizing Prime Minister Theresa May and the British government are "disrespectful and wrong," Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt says.

"Friends speak frankly so I will: these comments are disrespectful and wrong to our prime minister and my country," he tweets at Trump.

"Your diplomats give their private opinions to [US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo] and so do ours!" he adds.

Hunt, who is vying to with Boris Johnson to succeed May as Conservative leader, says that if he beats Johnson, the US ambassador to Washington, Kim Darroch, will remain in post.

