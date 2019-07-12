Ilhan Omar once again target of racist attack

Ilhan Omar, one of the first Muslim female members of Congress, has become the target of racist attacks once again.

Known for his close relationship with the U.S. President Donald Trump, Fox news anchor Tucker Carlson made a comment about the Somali-American legislator Omar, saying that "She's the living proof that immigration can get dangerous." She is "the living proof that the way we practice immigration has become dangerous to this country." She "is a living fire alarm. A warning to the rest of us that we better change our immigration. Or else," said Carlson. He also claimed that Omar demonized the U.S. at every opportunity she got.

Omar didn't take long to respond via social media: ‘'Not gonna lie, it's kinda fun watching a racist fool like this weeping about my presence in Congress. No lies will stamp out my love for this country or my resolve to make our union more perfect. They will just have to get used to calling me Congresswoman!''

The hard-right talk show host earlier called Omar a "symbol of America's failed immigration system" in his opening monologue in May. Omar, an immigrant from Somalia, was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in November 2018. In April, she said she has faced increased death threats since President Trump spread a video that purports to show her being dismissive of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Omar has once again become embroiled in controversy following her remarks criticizing Israel's influence on U.S. foreign policy.