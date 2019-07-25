US Justice Dept. to resume executions after 16 years

U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr announced Thursday that the federal government will carry out executions of federal death row inmates after a 16 year hiatus.

The Justice Department says five inmates will be executed, starting in December.

Acting on President Donald Trump's call for tougher penalties on violent crimes, Barr directed the Federal Bureau of Prisons to adopt a new protocol for execution by lethal injection, as 14 states already do, to clear the way to carry out death sentences.

"The Justice Department upholds the rule of law -- and we owe it to the victims and their families to carry forward the sentence imposed by our justice system," Barr said in a statement.

In 2014, President Barack Obama directed the department to conduct a review of capital punishment and issues surrounding lethal injection drugs. That review resulted in what effectively was a freeze on executions.

The department says the Bureau of Prisons has completed the review and the executions can continue.