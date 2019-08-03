Multiple people killed in an attack at shopping complex in US, police say

Multiple people were killed and one person was in custody after a shooter went on a rampage Saturday at a shopping mall, police in the Texas border town of El Paso said.

It was not immediately known how many people were killed in the shooting in the city of El Paso but Olivia Zepeda, the mayor's chief of staff, was quoted by CNN as saying that "multiple people have been killed."

"We have between 15 and 20 casualties, we don't know the number of fatalities," Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick told Fox News.

"There are three suspects in custody," Mayor Dee Margo told CNN, adding that the scene was still active but under control.

Police responded in the early afternoon to an active shooter scene at the Cielo Vista Mall, which is near Interstate 10 on east side of the city, and were advising people to stay away from the area.

Shortly after, Sgt. Enrique Carrillo, a police spokesman, said a suspect was in custody and there was no longer danger to the public.

El Paso police tweeted Saturday that officers were responding to an active shooting scene and that people were advised to stay away from the Cielo Vista Mall area. The mall complex is near Interstate 10 and on El Paso's east side.

They said on Twitter they had "multi reports" of multiple shooters in this commercial district of the city.

KTSM, a local NBC affiliate, said 18 people had been shot but did not say how bad the injuries were or if any were dead. It gave no source for this toll.

Olivia Zepeda, chief of staff to the mayor of El Paso, was quoted by the network as saying that "multiple people have been killed in the shooting" in the city and that a number of suspects had been taken into custody.

A witness who gave her name as Vanessa said she had just pulled into the parking lot of the Walmart and "all of a sudden you heard what sounded like fireworks, really loud fireworks."

"You could hear the pops, one right after another and at that point as I was turning, I saw a lady, seemed she was coming out of Walmart, headed to her car. She had her groceries in her cart and I saw her just fall," this witness told Fox News.

It has been a particularly bad week for gun violence in the United States.

Two people died and a police officer was wounded Tuesday at a Walmart in Mississippi.

Last Sunday a 19-year-old gunman opened fire at a food festival in northern California, killing three including two children.