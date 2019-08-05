Trump calls for death penalty for mass murderers, assailants of hate crimes

U.S. President Donald Trump called Monday for capital punishment for those who commit mass murders and hate crimes, saying he backs "red flag" laws for gun owners at risk for potentially committing harm.

Trump's comments came a day after separate shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio left 29 dead and scores injured. He said that the United States was outraged by the "cruelty, the hatred, the malice, the bloodshed, and the terror" that unfolded as 20 people were shot dead while shopping at a crowded Walmart in El Paso on Saturday morning, and nine more outside a bar in a popular nightlife district in Dayton just 13 hours later.

"The shooter in El Paso posted a manifesto online, consumed by racist hate," the president said in a televised address to the nation from the White House.

"And (with) one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry, and white supremacy. These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America. Hatred warps the mind, ravages the heart, and devours the soul."

The Republican president said he wants capital punishment to be imposed swiftly against those who carry out hate crimes and mass shootings. He said he will instruct the Justice Department to propose legislation so that those who commit hate crimes and mass murders face the death penalty.

Trump clung on his rhetoric of mental illness or psychological problems in the shootings despite there is no evidence on the issue. "Mental illness and hatred pulls the trigger," Trump said, but "not the gun," despite decadeslong calls for comprehensive reform on gun control.

Trump said America must stop the glorification of violence in society. He says it's too easy for troubled youths to surround themselves with a culture of violence. He urged Democrats and Republicans to set aside partisanship and find solutions to violence.