Financier Jeffrey Epstein commits suicide, reports say

The wealthy U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein, indicted on charges he trafficked underage girls for sex, committed suicide in prison, U.S. news media reported Saturday.

Epstein, who had hobnobbed with politicians and celebrities over the years and was already a convicted sex offender, hanged himself in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center and his body was found around 7:30 Saturday morning, The New York Times and other media said, quoting officials.

Epstein, 66, had been found in his cell in late July with marks on his neck after an apparent suicide attempt.

The hedge fund manager was denied bail in late July after appearing at a New York court charged with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors.

He denied the charges and had faced up to 45 years in prison -- effectively the rest of his life -- if convicted.

The Metropolitan Correction Center, a federal facility in Manhattan that is often used to house suspects awaiting or during trial, is considered one of the most secure penal establishments in the US.

The infamous Mexican drug trafficker Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman spent more than two years there before being convicted and transferred to a federal prison in Colorado.