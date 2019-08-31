   
Active shooters reported in Texas, at least 20 reportedly shot

Published 01.09.2019 00:48
Updated 01.09.2019 01:52

Around 20 people were shot around the cities of Midland and Odessa in west Texas on Saturday by at least one and possibly two shooters in separate vehicles, a local television station and police reported.

"A subject (possibly 2) is currently driving around Odessa shooting at random people," Odessa Police said on Facebook.

"At this time there are multiple gunshot victims. The suspect just hijacked a U.S. mail carrier truck," police added.

One suspect was taken into custody in Midland after a police officer was shot on interstate highway I-20 and several other people in the area were also hit by bullets, CBS affiliate CBS 7 reported.

