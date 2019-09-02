At least 34 reportedly killed as boat catches fire off California

At least 34 people were killed after a boat caught fire off the California coast, several U.S. media outlets reported on Monday.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it has launched several boats to help more than 30 people "in distress" off the coast of southern California.

Tweets from the Coast Guard in Los Angeles said there were reports the people were on a boat that was on fire near Santa Cruz Island.

One tweet said some crew members had been rescued, and rescuers were working to evacuate the remaining passengers. One crew member had minor injuries.

Citing officials, the reports said 34 fire officials have confirmed 34 fatalities and five people were rescued but tha authorities did not make an official statement yet.

Santa Cruz Island is off the coast of Santa Barbara.