Trump says he fired National Security Adviser, Bolton claims resigned

"I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House," U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted late Tuesday. His tweet did not go without an objection, as Bolton refuted him.

"I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, 'Let's talk about it tomorrow'," the adviser said in a tweet.

Trump previously said that he was at odds with Bolton, as he repeated in the tweet chain.

"I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore, I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service," he added.

"I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week."