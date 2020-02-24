Trump's chances for second term increase amid rising approval ratings

U.S. President Donald Trump has attained his highest rate of popularity since taking office at a key moment in an election year, according to the latest polling figures. A new Gallup poll gave Trump a 49% approval rating and a disapproval rating of 48%, the first net positive result for the president since January 2017, boosting his chances of winning a second term in the White House.

Another poll released on Sunday showed that more than six in 10 people say they expect Trump to be reelected in a tight race against the Democrats. The CBS News-YouGov poll found 65% of voters think Trump will "definitely" or "probably" win the 2020 election, compared to 35% who say he will "definitely not" or "probably not" win.

Trump's first term has been clouded by a series of investigations; first into Russian interference in the 2016 election and then the impeachment inquiry over his handling of Ukraine. The Republican president was impeached in December by the Democratic-led House of Representatives for abusing the powers of his office by pressuring Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, who is seeking the Democratic nomination to face Trump in the Nov. 3 election and for obstructing a congressional investigation of the matter. Trump denied any wrongdoing and denounced the impeachment process as illegitimate. The acquittal marked his biggest victory yet over foes in Congress, who had attacked Senate Republicans for refusing to call witnesses or seek new evidence at the trial.

Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric and focus on the grievances of white voters helped him win the 2016 election. In his 2016 campaign, Trump focused on the grievances of white voters who feared the global economy was leaving them behind and who wanted more restrictions on immigration. He employed put-downs of Latino immigrants and inner-city, typically black, residents. He said then that Mexicans were "murderers" and "rapists" and labeled illegal immigration to the U.S. an "invasion." Trump has asserted repeatedly that his words are not meant to be racially divisive.