Exhibition on Jerusalem opens in Istanbul

Photograph artist Süleyman Gündüz's "Jerusalem, the City of Sadness" exhibition was opened at the Beyoğlu Municipality Presidential Building in Istanbul. Many art lovers along with Beyoğlu Mayor Ahmet Misbah Demircan, photograph artist Ara Güler and Malta Consul General to Istanbul Franklin Aquilina attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

Speaking at the ceremony, Beyoğlu Mayor Ahmet Misbah Demircan, underlining that Jerusalem is an important city for Muslims, said, "We can say that if there is going to be peace in the world, it will start from Jerusalem. Therefore, people's wish to protect it is quite understandable. The exhibition coinciding with the United Nations's (U.N.) Jerusalem vote also gives a special meaning to it. We can say it is dedicated to this process. I congratulate Süleyman Gündüz."

Talking about his exhibition, Gündüz said, "We had planned the exhibition together with the Beyoğlu Municipality, but it became more meaningful after U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital."

Referring to the photos of the exhibition that were mainly taken during his visit to Jerusalem this year, the artist added, "Jerusalem is an inspiring and impressive city. It was an important privilege to take photographs there. I have been taking the photos of the city since 2002 and exhibiting them every year since 2007."

After saying that he wanted to depict the city as a place where all religions can live together freely and peacefully without any distress, Gündüz added, "Our aim is to transform the holy city into a peaceful land."

Master photographer Ara Güler commented on the exhibition, as well. "The photographs are spectacular. The first one of this exhibition was organized five years ago. This time, Gündüz took new photographs of the city," said Güler.

The exhibition on Jerusalem, which remains at the core of the Israel-Palestine conflict with Palestinians hoping that east Jerusalem, now occupied by Israel, might serve as the capital of a future Palestinian state, can be visited until Jan. 31, 2018, at the exhibition hall of the Presidential Building.