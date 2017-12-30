Marbling by children registered in Guinness World Records

The 100-square-meter piece of marbling by 400 preschool students in Hatay province has been registered with the Guinness World Records.

Continuing their education at Vilayetler Hizmetler Birliği Pre-school, the students did marbling on a 100-meter piece of fabric in company with parents, teachers and neutral observers at a parking lot in Antakya.

After the observation, the work of the children was registered as a record in the Guinness World Records.

The school's director, Şevki Fakıoğlu, said: "The basic aim of this was to create awareness about preschool education. We showed what our children can manage. We are also honored by the registration of the success." Fakıoğlu said that six tons of water, 30 liters of paint and two pieces of 50-meter-long and 2-meter wide fabric were used.