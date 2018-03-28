State artist on national tour to promote felt work

State artist Gülay Bilge, an official of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, travels throughout Turkey to promote traditional felt handicrafts that date back thousands of years.

With the first known examples dating back 5,000 years, felt art is a traditional Anatolian craft that, due to a drop in popularity, has almost been lost to history.

The last few craftsmen are now fighting a losing battle against developing technology and modern textile machinery throughout Turkey.

State artist Gülay Bilge is struggling to save felt art from disappearing into the dusty pages of the past. Anatolian felt is produced through matting, condensing and pressing wool with the help of heat, moisture, soap, fat and acid, and was once a craft that provided sustainable livelih

oods for craftsmen. Today, Bilge aims to preserve felt art by creating more modern products with it.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), she said she opens exhibitions in a different town every month to reintroduce felt art to people.

Noting she also provides training to sustain the craft, Bilge added: "This is the culture of our ancestors. We should sustain it. Felt is a culture that was adopted by us from the Middle East. This is why we should teach felt art to students and make people love it."

"I try to teach this art to people by turning the felt into easy-to-use products. In the past, it was used for very specific items, such as shepherd's cloaks. On top of that,

the craft isn't well known. Yet, when we make more practical things with different motifs, the felt catches people's attention," the artist continued.

Motifs reflecting Anatolian culture

Detailing the items they produce, such as rugs and clothes, Bilge said: "Our felt rugs and clothes attract a lot of attention. In the Middle East, many things, such as tents, saddles and boots, were made of felt. When our ancestors came to Anatolia from Central Asia, they brought this culture with them. People continued to use felt in their clothing and shelters. We mostly use motifs reflecting Anatolian culture in our products. Every region has its own authentic motifs. For example, there are some motifs called sungurlu, bitirak and bereket. These all have different meanings and are reflected in our products."

While explaining the relaxing effect of felt, Bilge continued: "The raw material of felt is wool. It removes electricity and stress from the body. When you use a felt product, you are also filled with positive energy. I wanted to produce all kinds of goods and clothes from felt. I wear felt scarfs, gloves and other items to maintain my inner peace. You can also wear them."

Stressing that her mission to save felt art is really a labor of love, she added: "I love this profession and try to make people love it. I attend international exhibitions and festivals to introduce this art. My aim is to make it known nationally and internationally."