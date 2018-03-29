Le Trio Joubran on Palestinian cause

Le Trio Joubran, consisting of Samir and his two brothers Wissam and Adnan, is a Palestinian oud trio that plays traditional music.

What we want to achieve is to be musicians of Palestine that carry a message of peace and hope that struggles for the freedom of Palestine, says Samir Joubran.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Samir Joubran stated that they came from a musical background as their family was also into music.

"Music is a gratifying hobby since it allows you to help people enjoy themselves," he said.

The oldest of the three, Samir said they usually made music inspired by hope and peace.

"Living under maybe the hardest conditions doesn't mean that our inspiration should always be pain and tears," he said, adding that their inspiration came from the hope for a better future and ending the occupation.

"I think in Palestine even the birds don't fly in freedom," Samir said.

'We are not victims nor heroes'

Samir stressed that they did not want to be victims or heroes, but they just wanted to be normal human beings.

"When you are a normal human being, that means you are more realistic and fighting against the occupation and for your freedom," he added.

Noting that they had so many fans in Turkey, he said, "It is really good to have a connection with Turkish audience. It makes us happy."

"Palestinians and the Turkish people have lost their blood together fighting for the Palestinian cause," Samir said, adding that they would continue fighting for Jerusalem being the capital of Palestine and Palestine being free.

He also said they were working on a new album, which would include a duet with a Turkish band.

Carrying on oud tradition

Coming from a family from the city of Nazareth that have manufactured and played the oud for four generations, the three brothers are trying to carry on the oud tradition through their compositions.

Le Trio Joubran first formed in Paris in 2004.

Samir Joubran released two solo albums; "Taqaseem" in 1996 and "Sou'fahm" in 2001. He made another album "Tamaas" with his brother Wissam, which was released in 2003.

The brothers' unique work "Randana" was released in 2005, and their songs in the "Majaz" album - released in 2007 - were used as a soundtrack in Nassim Amaouche's movie "Adieu Gary".

In 2011, they released "Asfar", which tells their story since the day they went to Paris.

The musicians, who accompanied the famous Palestinian poet and author Mahmoud Darwish for 13 years, composed the music for "A l'ombre des mots" (2008), an album of Darwish's poems that he himself read in the album.

They also continue working with Yousef Hbeisch, a percussionist of Palestinian origin.

The venues where the band has so far performed include the Carnegie Hall, the Paleo Festival (CH), the WOMAD, the Dubai International Film Festival, the Holland Festival, Theatre de la Ville and the Bahrain Manama Culture Hall.

The group is scheduled to give a concert in France on July 24. They are preparing to release their new album in October.