Istanbul Modern relocating to temporary venue

Turkey's first contemporary art museum Istanbul Modern is being relocated temporarily until its new building is constructed.

Located in Istanbul's Karaköy district, a few steps away from the Bosporus on the European side, the museum has attracted more than 7 million visitors since it was opened in 2004.

The Istanbul Modern is being temporarily shifted to the newly-renovated Union Francaise building in Istanbul's Beyoğlu district.

The museum closed the door of its current building on March 18 and it will reopen to the public in May in the Beyoğlu district until the new building is constructed at its original place, Istanbul Modern said.

The new building will be designed by award-winning Italian architecture Renzo Piano and is expected to be constructed in a 36-month period, the museum told Anadolu Agency (AA).

A professional team is carrying out the relocation of exhibition halls, a photo gallery, a library, shops and a movie theater.

A total of 193 artworks by 109 artists - including Fahrelnissa Zeid, Semiha Berksoy, Bedri Rahmi Eyuboglu and Ara Guler - that are part of the recent exhibition "Artists in Their Time," are among the items that will be relocated.

Istanbul Modern's current building is situated in an area where a major renovation project titled "Galataport" is being carried out.

As part of the Galataport project, new shopping malls, hotels as well as the new Istanbul Modern building are planned to be built. The port is also planned to be renovated as part of the project.