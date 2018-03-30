Old couple fights Alzheimer's through art

Alzheimer's disease, which has become a key health issue in Turkey, is leaving deep marks on the patients and those close to them. Mahir A., 77 is one of the 400,000 people with the disease. Hidayet A., 70, never thought about leaving her life partner of 45 years to a care home and she turned her house into a nursing home. In addition to healthcare, patients need moral support and she painted him paintings and sang him songs. She is determined to beat the disease.

There are 400,000 people older than 65 with Alzheimer's disease in Turkey. In total, 800,000 families are dealing with the disease. There is no real cure, which leaves various psychological effects on both patients and their loved ones. It is not easy to erase the effects, either. Encountering the disease when her husband of 45 years, Mahir A. got it, Hidayet A. started struggling, which ripped apart their social and family life, three years ago. She gave up everything, yet despite desperation and exhaustion, she never thought about putting her husband in a nursing home or hospital. With professional support, she turned her house into a nursing home and returned to her life and started her art. She reminds her husband of the songs he likes by playing ud. Mahir A. got the disease at the age of 74 and does not recognize his wife anymore, but started remembering her at the age of 77.

Hidayet A. said she fought with her husband's disease with love and patience. She said her fun-loving husband turned into someone else when he developed the disease. Despite his care for hygiene, he started avoiding water and washing, which put her into short-term shock. "I learned that my husband had Alzheimer's when we went to the doctor. We tried medical a treatment but he was far away from his old life, his joy. Then I learned that social and family life plays a part in slowing down the disease. I decided not to trust anyone and take care of my husband at home. What I needed the most was someone to help and support me. With the support of my loved ones, I started receiving home care. With the help of Dr. Tayyar Vardan and his team, my husband started getting back to normal after two or three years," Hidayet A. said. With this service Mahir A. started eating on his own, showering and even going out. Hidayet A. started painting pictures for him for moral and mental support and finally, they started singing songs together and he started to remember her. Hidayet A. is now preparing to display the paintings she painted for her husband in an exhibition.

Home healthcare can slow down the disease

Dr. Vardar said that Alzheimer's disease affects a large network in its advanced stages and is a serious health problem. "The families of those with the disease become exhausted and they also need professional health and support. "Sixty percent of loved ones of Alzheimer patients suffer from exhaustion and depression. In the advances stages of the disease, families face difficulties in dealing with the consequences when special healthcare is required for the patient. The home healthcare model is a hope for Alzheimer patients. Families of patients do not have to send them to a hospital or a care home but can get professional support at home, and can follow and be involved in the process," Vardar said.